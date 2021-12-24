COVID-19 cases surge in Gujarat

As COVID-19 cases surged in Gujarat, where 98 new cases and three deaths were reported on Friday, the State government extended the duration of night curfew in eight major cities by two hours.

Accordingly, curfew will be in force from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. instead of 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar. In these cities, all commercial establishments such as restaurants and shops will be closed by 11 p.m.

The new timings come into force from December 25.

The State also saw 13 new Omicron cases. So far, 43 Omicron cases has been reported, out of which eight have been discharged while the others are active cases.

As on Friday, there were 694 active COVID-19 cases, with eight patients on ventilator support in various parts of the State.