COVID-19 cases rise to 1.83 lakh as Bengal observes September’s first lockdown

Kolkata

08 September 2020 02:20 IST

Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts account for about 70% of mortalities

West Bengal on Monday recorded 3,077 cases of infections taking total to 1,83,865.

The number of fatalities touched 3,620 with 58 deaths in the past 24 hours. Kolkata reported 16 deaths, the North 24 Parganas 13, Howrah district and Hooghly eight and six. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 increased to 1,392 in Kolkata, 820 in the North 24 Parganas and 420 in Howrah. These three districts account for about 70% of the mortalities.

The North 24 Parganas recorded the highest infections with 576 detected in the past 24 hours taking the number to 38,287. Kolkata recorded 458 infections taking the total 43,542.

Advertising

Advertising

The discharge rate stands at 85.40%. The State tested 42,216 samples and the total samples tested have crossed 22 lakhs.

West Bengal observed a total lockdown on Monday, the first in September (the next will be on September 11 and 12). The lockdown was largely successful with fewer people and vehicles on the road. The Kolkata police prosecuted 622 persons for violating safety restrictions and 422 for not wearing masks till 6 p.m.