COVID-19 cases rise to 1.83 lakh as Bengal observes September’s first lockdown

West Bengal on Monday recorded 3,077 cases of infections taking total to 1,83,865.
The number of fatalities touched 3,620 with 58 deaths in the past 24 hours. Kolkata reported 16 deaths, the North 24 Parganas 13, Howrah district and Hooghly eight and six. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 increased to 1,392 in Kolkata, 820 in the North 24 Parganas and 420 in Howrah. These three districts account for about 70% of the mortalities.
The North 24 Parganas recorded the highest infections with 576 detected in the past 24 hours taking the number to 38,287. Kolkata recorded 458 infections taking the total 43,542.
The discharge rate stands at 85.40%. The State tested 42,216 samples and the total samples tested have crossed 22 lakhs.
West Bengal observed a total lockdown on Monday, the first in September (the next will be on September 11 and 12). The lockdown was largely successful with fewer people and vehicles on the road. The Kolkata police prosecuted 622 persons for violating safety restrictions and 422 for not wearing masks till 6 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath