COVID-19 cases rise in Manipur

IMPHAL

25 May 2020 18:09 IST

Official sources said that the number of cases in Manipur has increased to 32.

Two persons, who arrived in Manipur recently by a special train from Chennai, tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday. One of them is a 26-year-old man from the Churachandpur district, the other is an 18-year-old youth from Noney district.

Official sources said that the number of cases in Manipur has increased to 32. Four persons have been discharged as they have recovered.

MLA slams Manipur govt's steps against COVID-19

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Khoirom Sashikumar, Deputy Director and Spokesperson, Directorate of Health Services, Manipur, said that 28 persons, including a few-days-old infant, are listed as active COVID-19 cases in the State.

Meanwhile, Indigo and Air Asia aircraft have started bringing back Manipuris from Delhi. Special trains continue to bring Manipuri students and others from several States.

Also Read | Manipur village builds quarantine huts for returnees

Students and other returnees were lodged in quarantine centres in all 16 districts of the State. In another modified Government Order, police and Central forces personnel, including high risk retired personnel, are allowed to stay in the centres arranged separately for them. If asymptomatic, they are allowed to undergo home quarantine.