Other States

COVID-19 cases rise in Manipur

Migrant workers and students of Manipur wait to board Shramik special train at MGR Central Railway station, in Chennai.

Migrant workers and students of Manipur wait to board Shramik special train at MGR Central Railway station, in Chennai.   | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Official sources said that the number of cases in Manipur has increased to 32.

Two persons, who arrived in Manipur recently by a special train from Chennai, tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday. One of them is a 26-year-old man from the Churachandpur district, the other is an 18-year-old youth from Noney district.

Official sources said that the number of cases in Manipur has increased to 32. Four persons have been discharged as they have recovered.

MLA slams Manipur govt's steps against COVID-19

Dr. Khoirom Sashikumar, Deputy Director and Spokesperson, Directorate of Health Services, Manipur, said that 28 persons, including a few-days-old infant, are listed as active COVID-19 cases in the State.

Meanwhile, Indigo and Air Asia aircraft have started bringing back Manipuris from Delhi. Special trains continue to bring Manipuri students and others from several States.

Also Read | Manipur village builds quarantine huts for returnees

Students and other returnees were lodged in quarantine centres in all 16 districts of the State. In another modified Government Order, police and Central forces personnel, including high risk retired personnel, are allowed to stay in the centres arranged separately for them. If asymptomatic, they are allowed to undergo home quarantine.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 6:11:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/covid-19-cases-rise-in-manipur/article31671345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY