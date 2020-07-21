COVID-19 cases pass 3,000 in Tripura, 202 new infections, two deaths reported

The imposition of a week-long lockdown in areas along the State’s 856-km international border and the extension of night curfew failed to contain the surge of novel coronavirus in Tripura. The number of infections passed 3,000 with the detection of 202 new cases on Monday.

The COVID-19 tally soared to 3,093 while the death toll reached seven with two more patients succumbing on the day. Earlier, another infected patient took his life in a hospital.

A large number of BSF personnel from different battalions are among the active patients. Most of the recent detections were reported from antigen testing.

Amid the spate of virus detections, the Tripura government is contemplating some more harsh measures to control the situation. The government imposed a week-long complete lockdown in areas along the State’s 856 km international border with Bangladesh on July 17 and extended the night curfew period.

Sources said the government was expected to announce additional measures on Tuesday. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had earlier indicated that proposals were coming to re-enforce lockdown across the State and blamed sections of citizens for not adhering to health advisories to remain safe from coronavirus.