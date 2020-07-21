COVID-19 cases pass 3,000 in Tripura, 202 new infections, two deaths reported

The imposition of a week-long lockdown in areas along the State’s 856-km international border and the extension of night curfew failed to contain the surge of novel coronavirus in Tripura. The number of infections passed 3,000 with the detection of 202 new cases on Monday.
The COVID-19 tally soared to 3,093 while the death toll reached seven with two more patients succumbing on the day. Earlier, another infected patient took his life in a hospital.
A large number of BSF personnel from different battalions are among the active patients. Most of the recent detections were reported from antigen testing.
Amid the spate of virus detections, the Tripura government is contemplating some more harsh measures to control the situation. The government imposed a week-long complete lockdown in areas along the State’s 856 km international border with Bangladesh on July 17 and extended the night curfew period.
Sources said the government was expected to announce additional measures on Tuesday. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had earlier indicated that proposals were coming to re-enforce lockdown across the State and blamed sections of citizens for not adhering to health advisories to remain safe from coronavirus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath