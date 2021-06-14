COVID-19 cases outweigh recoveries in Maharashtra

Pune

14 June 2021 02:03 IST

Mumbai reported 695 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,15,660.

Just 7,504 patients were discharged across Maharashtra on Sunday while the State reported 10,442 COVID-19 cases as the see-saw trend of low recoveries and higher case spikes continued. The active case tally stood at 1,55,588.

The fatalities continued to rise, though, with more than 2,700 being added to the progressive death toll, of which 284 occurred during the last 48 hours and a further 199 during the past week. The Health Department said 2,288 fatalities have been added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process .

The toll has climbed to 1,11,104 with the State’s case fatality rate rising to 1.81%.

Cumulative recoveries

The total cases have reached 59,08,992 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 56,39,271 with the recovery rate standing at 95.44%.

“Of the total 3,80,46,590 laboratory samples tested thus far, 59,08,992 [with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 15.53%] have returned positive with over 2.12 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 1,200 new cases taking its total to 10,35,743. The Health Department said 60 deaths were reported as the toll rose to 15,187. As per district authorities, the active case tally has declined below 15,000 while the toll had reached over 18,000.

A sense of complacency has already begun to seep in the public with the decline in cases, as a large number from the urban pockets of Pune and Mumbai headed-off to the scenic hill-station Lonavla for the weekend. The district rural police said despite the prohibition against assembly still in force and tourist spots out of bounds, people were flouting pandemic norms and stepping out of their homes.

Mumbai reported 695 new cases to take its tally to 7,15,660 and the active count has risen to 18,166 while 19 fatalities took the count to 15,183.

Massive surges

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur continued to report massive surges, with more than 1,500 cases taking its tally to 1,33,309 of whom 16,835 are active. An alarming spike of 65 deaths saw the cumulative toll rise to 4,135.

Neighbouring Satara reported 823 cases and like Kolhapur, witnessed an identical death spike of 65, taking its total to 1,79,903 of whom 9,928 are active. Its death toll has risen to 3,951.

Sangli reported more than 850 cases and 17 deaths. The tally stands at 1,38,533 with the active cases declining to 10,382 while its death toll reached 3,491.

Ahmednagar reported more than 600 cases and 40 deaths as its toll rose to 4,353 and the cases reached 2,60,409 of whom 5,424 are active.

More restrictions are set to be lifted in Nagpur and Buldhana districts — hitherto virus hotbeds — from Monday onwards with both districts reporting consistently low surges in the past few weeks.