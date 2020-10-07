COVID-19 cases in West Bengal touch 2.77 lakh

Kolkata

07 October 2020 00:02 IST

Veteran actor and Dadasaheb Phalke award-winner Soumitra Chatterjee (85) tests positive

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded 3,370 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections to 2,77,049. The State recorded 63 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the fatalities to 5,318. The active cases in the State rose to 27,988 while the discharge rate is 87.98 %. Of the 63 deaths, Kolkata accounted for 16 deaths, taking the toll in the city to 1,799. North 24 Parganas recorded 15 deaths taking the toll to 1,194. Howrah, Hooghly and Paschim Medinipur district recorded four deaths. Kolkata recorded 742 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the infections in the city to 60,608, while North 24 Parganas recorded 712 fresh infections taking the total to 55,636.

Meanwhile, veteran actor and Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient Soumitra Chatterjee (85) has tested positive and is admitted to a city hospital. Family members said Mr. Chatterjee is stable.

