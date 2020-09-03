COVID-19 cases in West Bengal near 1.7 lakh

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 2,976 COVID-19 cases, taking the total case tally to 1,68,697. The State also recorded 56 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 3,339.
Seventeen fatalities were recorded in Kolkata, taking the city’s death toll to 1,318. With 11 deaths in Howrah, its toll touched 385. North 24 Parganas recorded six deaths, taking total mortalities to 757. The recovery rate in State increased raised to 83.53% with 24,445 active cases.
Meanwhile, a meeting of senior officials of the State government and Metro Railway, Kolkata will be held at Nabanna, the State Secretariat, on September 3. As per the Unlock 4.0 guidelines of the Centre, Metro services can resume from September 8.
Speaking to journalists at the State Secretariat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that only 25% of the students who had enrolled for JEE ( Joint Entrance Examination) examinations in the State had turned up. About 4,652 students were scheduled to appear to JEE examinations of which 1,167 turned up to the examination centre, she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath