COVID-19: Cases in West Bengal cross 4 lakh, deaths rise to 7,235

Kolkata

07 November 2020 23:56 IST

West Bengal on Saturday recorded 3,928 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the State to 4,01,394. The State also recorded 58 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the fatalities to 7,235. A record 4,339 people were discharged in the past 24 hours taking the discharge rate to 89.46%. The number of active cases also dropped to 35,088. Of the 58 reported deaths, Kolkata accounted for 20, taking the fatalities to 2,307. North 24 Parganas district recorded 15 deaths taking the toll in the district to 1,672.

The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested rose to 8.24%.

Advertising

Advertising

Kolkata also recorded 851 new cases taking the total infections to 87,387. With 863 new infections in North 24 Parganas the total cases in the district rose to 82,213. The State tested 45,227 samples in the past 24 hours and the total samples tested in west Bengal is about 48.69 lakh.