COVID-19 cases in West Bengal cross 2.30 lakh, death toll rises to 4,483

Kolkata

23 September 2020 00:24 IST

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded 3,182 new COVD-19 cases taking the total infections in the State to 2,31,484. The State recorded 62 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the number of deaths to 4,483. The number of active cases in the State increased to 24,971 and the discharge rate was recorded at 87.28%.

Of the 62 deaths on Tuesday, Kolkata recorded seven deaths taking the total number of fatalities to 1,607. On the other hand, North 24 Parganas added 12 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 1,000.

Howrah district recorded five deaths taking the total fatalities to 509 while with six deaths the toll in South 24 Parganas rose to 289.

Advertising

Advertising

In terms of the number of cases, Kolkata added 534 new infections in the past 24 hours taking the total case tally to 51,189. North 24 Parganas registered 527 cases taking the total number to 46, 234. Several districts in south Bengal recorded more than 100 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Despite the rise of cases and deaths, there were instances of violations of norms of physical distancing at various places. Hundreds of political workers joined protests against the two agriculture legislations passed by the Centre, throwing caution to the winds. In another case, hundreds of people gathered in Asansol to greet the mayor of the Asansol Municipal Corporation who returned home after recovering from COVID-19.