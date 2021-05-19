Other States

COVID-19 cases in nearly a third of U.P. villages, according to official

A daily wage worker with her children walks barefoot on a road, during the second wave of coronavirus in Lucknow, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
Omar Rashid LUCKNOW 19 May 2021 13:55 IST
Updated: 19 May 2021 13:55 IST

68% of villages still safe, says Additional Chief Secretary, Health

Thirty-two percent of villages in Uttar Pradesh have reported cases of COVID-19, a senior state official has said.

So far, 28,742 villages in the State reported positive cases during a survey in 89,512 villages, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Health.

There was no COVID-19 infection in 68% of these villages, said the official, implying that cases were reported in the remaining 32%

Advertising
Advertising

“Sixty-eight percent of our villages are still safe from the infection,” Mr. Prasad said.

Comments
More In Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Read more...