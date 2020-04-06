COVID-19 | Cases in Maharashtra touch 781

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Maharashtra on April 6, with 33 new cases being reported in the State over a 12-hour span, taking the tally of positive cases to 781.

Of these, Pune witnessed 19 fresh cases and 11 more have been reported from Mumbai, with a fresh case each being reported from Satara, Ahmednagar and Vasai. Till date, the State has reported 45 deaths, with 30 of these from Mumbai alone.

More than 50% of the deaths and the total positive cases in Maharashtra are from Mumbai alone, with the city exceeding the 400-mark to touch 469 positive cases at the moment.

The tally of Pune district, which had witnessed 21 new cases on Sunday, now stands at 122.

On Sunday, three deaths were reported from Pune, taking the total number of deaths in the district to five as authorities expressed concern over the virus spreading to the city’s slum clusters.

The number of positive cases in the district has doubled – from 60 to 122 – over a 72-hour span.

Man dies

Meanwhile, a man from Satara in his late 50s, who had returned from California in the United States last month and was placed in isolation at the district’s Krantisinh Nana Patil government hospital, passed away on Monday morning following respiratory complications even as his test samples had returned negative on Sunday.

Medical authorities are investigating this case and further details are awaited.

More than 50 persons believed to have come into contact with three COVID-19 positive cases from Latur district (in the Marathwada region) who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conclave have now been placed in institutional quarantine facilities in Jalna district.

On Sunday, 25 persons from three families in Jalna’s Ambad tehsil were placed in isolation facilities after it transpired that they had come into contact with three cases from Latur.

On Monday, 30 more were placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.

4 recovering

Four members of a family in Islampur in Sangli district who had tested positive last month are now on the path to recovery after their repeat samples tested negative, said Islampur MLA and Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil.

On March 13, the four persons had landed in Mumbai Airport after travelling to Saudi Arabia for the annual Haj pilgrimage. Since then, disregarding ‘home quarantine’ precautions, they infected no less than 21 other persons, most of them their own relatives, to emerge as one of the largest cases of cluster infection in Maharashtra.

With 25 cases being reported from Islampur, the Sangli district authroities had sealed-off the tehsil from other parts of the district while observing a stern, three-day lockdown last month.