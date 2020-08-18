COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 6 lakh

Pune

18 August 2020 01:11 IST

State reports lowest spike in two weeks with 8,493 new cases; 228 succumb

In its lowest single-day surge in nearly two weeks, Maharashtra reported 8,493 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the State’s total case tally breached the 6 lakh-mark to reach 6,04,358 of which 1,55,268 are currently active.

With 228 new deaths, the total death toll has risen to 20,265. Recoveries outweighed today’s spike in cases, with as many as 11,391 patients being discharged, taking cumulative recoveries thus far to 4,28,514.

However, today’s surge — the lowest since August 4 when 7,760 cases were reported — has to be viewed in the context of only 44,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours as opposed to the average 70,000 samples in the past few days.

“Till date, of 32,06,248 laboratory samples, 6,04,358 (18.8%) have tested positive with nearly 44,000 samples being tested across the State in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate stands at 70.9%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 3.35%.

Pune reported a spike of over 1,800 cases, taking its total case tally to 1,32,481, while 54 fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,247. The Pune district administration, however, said that the number of active cases was just over 26,450 with the district’s recovery rate standing at 76.5%.

Mumbai reported just 753 new cases, taking its case tally to 1,29,479, of whom only 17,704 are active. Witj 40 new fatalities, the city’s death toll reached 7,173.

Nashik district in north Maharashtra, a major virus hotbed, witnessed a surge of 810 fresh cases as its total tally soared to 27,151 of which 9,882 are active. The district reported eight deaths, taking the toll to 676. Neighbouring Jalgaon saw a spike of 362 fresh cases while reporting 11 new deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 18,229 of which 5,192 are active, while the death toll has climbed to 692.

Satara in western Maharashtra reported 11 deaths as its total death toll climbed to 235. With 205 fresh cases, the district’s total case tally has reached 7,591 of which 2,767 are active. Neighbouring Kolhapur reported 339 new cases, taking its total tally to 14,241 of which 6706 are active. With seven new deaths, the district’s death toll has gone up to 382.

With eight deaths today, Sangli’s total death toll has risen to 217. The district reported yet another big surge, with 316 fresh cases taking its total case tally rose to 6,718 of which 2,664 are active.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha saw another massive spike of 531 new cases to take the total case tally to 13,995 of which 6,959 are active. Five deaths were reported today, as the district’s total death toll climbed to 365.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Navi Mumbai civic body area reported 250 fresh cases taking its total tally to 23,264. With eight deaths, its cumulative death toll has risen to 553. Raigad reported ten fatalities, taking its total death toll to 359, while 115 new cases saw its total case tally rise to 13,686.

Dr. Awate said currently 10,53,659 people across the State were in home quarantine and 37,556 were in institutional quarantine facilities.