COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 4 lakh mark

Pune

30 July 2020 00:29 IST

State’s death toll is now 14,463; recovery rate has increased to 59.84%

After two days of relatively low single-day jumps, Maharashtra reported a big surge of 9,211 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the State’s total case tally raced past the 4 lakh mark to reach 4,00,651.

A proportionately high fatality spike of 298 deaths saw the total death toll rise to 14,463. However, the active case tally stood at 1,46,129, said State Health Department officials.

However, the rate of recovery offset the spike with 7,478 patients being discharged today, taking total recoveries to 2,39,755.

“Till date, of 20,16,934 laboratory samples, 4,00,651 (19.87%) have tested positive with nearly 48,000 samples being tested across the State in 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the recovery rate had risen to 59.84% while case fatality rate had marginally reduced to 3.61%.

Pune district reported another massive surge of over 2,500 new cases and 60 deaths as its total case tally surged to 82,916 while the death toll reached 1,945. As per the district administration, the number of active cases stood over 28,000.

With 1,109 new cases reported today, Mumbai’s total case tally has reached 1,11,991 of whom only 20,123 are active, with 85,327 recoveries. With 60 new deaths reported today, the city’s death toll has risen to 6,247.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw a sharp spike in fatalities as well, with Thane reporting 26 deaths taking the total death toll to 977 and the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reporting 15 fatalities, taking its total death count to 419.

Aurangabad district in Marathwada — a virus hotbed — reported 17 deaths taking the toll to 472. The district also witnessed a single-day surge of 538 cases, taking the tally to 13,314 of whom 5,321 are active.

Solapur reported 15 deaths and over 250 new cases as its death toll rose to 486 while its total tally climbed to 8,549, of which 4,008 are active.

Jalgaon, a major hotspot in north Maharashtra, reported 191 new cases as its total tally crossed the 10,000 mark to reach 10,063, of which 2,700 are active. With 12 new deaths, the death toll rose to 507.

Nashik too reported a spike of 509 cases, taking its tally to 13,792 of whom 5,438 are active.

Cases continued to mount in the MMR as well, with Thane reporting 519 new cases, taking its tally beyond the 33,000 mark. Kalyan-Dombivli reported 309 new cases, taking its total case tally to 21,929.

Navi Mumbai reported 380 new cases, taking its tally to 16,285 with six fatalities taking the civic body’s death toll to 427. Raigad district reported a surge of 347 new cases as its total tally touched 8,911. With five fatalities, its death toll has reached 198.

Dr. Awate said presently 8,88,623 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 40,777 were in institutional quarantine facilities.