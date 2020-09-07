COVID-19 cases in Bengal cross 1.80 lakh, discharge rate crosses 85 %

West Bengal on Sunday recorded 3,087 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the State to 1,80,788. The State registered a death of 52 persons in the past 24 hours taking the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 3,562 . The discharge rate of the State further improved to 85.19%.
Of the 52 deaths, eight were recorded in Howrah, 10 in North 24 Parganas and 10 in Howrah district. The three districts have accounted to more than 70 % of all the deaths in the State. In terms of new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours Kolkata recorded 541 infections taking the total infections to 43,084. In terms of daily COVID-19 Infections North 24 Parganas recorded highest COVID-19 in West Bengal recording 590 infections in the past 24 hours taking the total infections in the district to 37,711. Kolkata , Howrah and North 24 Parganas have recorded more than 50 % of all infections in the State.
As many as 46,505 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total samples tested in the State to 21.58 lakh.
