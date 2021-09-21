COVID-19 cases dropping in Maharashtra

Pune

21 September 2021 01:14 IST

Maharashtra continued to see a steady drop in cases, with the State reporting 3,836 recoveries against 2,583 new COVID-19 cases as the active case tally dipped further to 41,672. Twenty-eight deaths took the cumulative fatalities to 1,38,546. The case fatality rate remains constant at 2.12%.

The total cases now stand at 65,24,498 while the State’s cumulative recoveries have risen to 63,40,723 with the recovery rate at 97.18%.

“Of a total 5,71,64,401 lab samples tested thus far, 65,24,498 have returned positive with over 1.36 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 500 new cases taking its total cases to 11,32,125 while five deaths pushed the total deaths to 18,854. As per district authorities, the active case tally stands around 7,000.

Mumbai reported 417 new cases to take its tally to 7,38,518 while the active count declined to 5,109. Five deaths took the city’s death count to 16,058.

Ahmednagar reported the highest cases in the State, with 527 new ones and 12 deaths, taking its total cases to 3,24,542 of whom 5,551 are active. The district’s cumulative death toll rose to 6,742.

Satara reported 161 new cases and three deaths, taking the total cases to 2,45,827 of whom 3,002 are active, while the death toll rose to 6,215.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 108 new cases and zero deaths. The total case tally stands at 2,06,306 with the active cases falling to 1,732 while its death toll is 5,558.

Kolhapur reported just 37 new cases and no deaths, taking its total case tally to 2,05,918. The active cases dropped to 855. The cumulative death toll stands at 5,833.