COVID-19 cases cross 3 lakh, deaths 5,744

14 October 2020 00:13 IST

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded 3,631 new COVID-19 cases taking the total case tally past three lakh to reach 3,02,020.

The State also recorded 62 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the COVID-19 fatalities to 5,744. The active cases in the State rose to 30,988 and the discharge rate remained at 87.84%. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested in West Bengal stands at 8% . Of the 62 deaths recorded on Tuesday, Kolkata accounted for 18 taking the causalities in the city to 1,914. North 24 Parganas recorded 14 deaths and the COVID-19 toll in the district increased to 1,295. Kolkata recorded 728 and North 24 Parganas 756 cases in the past 24 hours. Both districts account for more than 60,000 cases.

Meanwhile, of the total number of deceased 84.6% (4,860 patients) had co-morbidities. Of the total number of deceased 13.31 % were above 75 years old.