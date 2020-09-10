COVID-19 cases cross 1.90 lakh

Metro to run special services for NEET aspirants on Sunday

West Bengal recorded 3,107 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the case tally to 1,90,063. With 53 deaths recorded on the day, the total deaths in the State has risen to 3,730.

Of the 53 deaths, 17 were recorded in Kolkata and 10 in North 24 Parganas, taking the number of fatalities to 1,428 and 842 respectively.

Kolkata recorded 554 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total numbers in the city to 44,476.

North 24 Parganas reported 570 cases taking the total so far to 39,438. The discharge rate in the State is at 85.76 % and the active cases remained at 23,341.

Among those who died, 3,211 people or 86.1% patients had comorbidities.

During the day the State’s Heath Regulatory Commission fined three health installations for turning away COVID-19 patients. The State will observe a complete lockdown on September 11 and 12. Opposition party leaders have urged the Chief Minister to reschedule the lockdown as it comes just before the NEET examination scheduled for September 13.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Metro announced that it would run special services on September 13 for the benefit of NEET aspirants.

“A total of 66 services will be run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Noapara and Kavi Subhash stations. These services will be available every 15 minutes,” it said in a statement.