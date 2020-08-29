COVID-19 | Cases cross 1 lakh in Assam

GUWAHATI:

More people are also recovering, says Health Department

Assam on August 28 crossed 1 lakh COVID-19 positive cases as the total number of people who died of novel coronavirus infection across the eight north-eastern States increased to 436.

Assam’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 2,560 positive cases were added to the State’s tally of COVID-19 cases by 10 pm on Friday, with the rate of positivity increasing from 5.75% to 6.38% from the previous day.

Kamrup (Metro), comprising much of Guwahati, led the districts with 562 fresh cases, followed by Jorhat district with 167, Cachar with 165, Dibrugarh with 139 and Hailakandi with 135.

“COVID-19 claimed the lives of eight people on Friday, taking the death toll to 286. But the encouraging part is more people are recovering,” a Health Department spokesperson said on August 29.

Of the total of 1,01,367 positive cases in Assam, 79,307 people have recovered so far, while 21,771 are undergoing treatment.

Friday saw two people each die of COVID-19 complications in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, taking the death toll in these States to seven and 27 respectively.

While Arunachal Pradesh recorded a total of 1,029 positive cases, Manipur’s tally increased to 5,843.

Tripura recorded the most positive cases – 10,763 – after Assam. The State also follows Assam with a toll of 94.

Meghalaya has so far recorded 10 deaths out of a total of 2,230 cases, followed by Nagaland, with nine deaths from a total of 3,796 positive cases. Three people have so far died in Sikkim.

Mizoram, which has been stricter than its neighbours in imposing restrictions, continues to be the only north-eastern State without any COVID-19 fatality.