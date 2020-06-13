COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Manipur

IMPHAL

13 June 2020 16:24 IST

Those who violate the regulations will be sent to jail, says Chief Minister N. Biren

The number of COVID-19 infected persons continues to rise in Manipur. Health department spokesperson Dr Khoirom Sashikanta on Saturday said there are now 419 confirmed cases, 330 of them being active, while 89 persons had recovered and were sent home.

Dr. T. Bhimo, director of the JN Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, said three persons who had recovered in the college hospital had been discharged.

Six inebriated inmates of a quarantine centre, who tried to manhandle volunteers in the Bishnupur district, were sent to the Central jail Sajiwa and there has been no fresh trouble there.

Chief Minister N. Biren, who also holds the Home portfolio, said those who violate the regulations will be sent to the jail. The volunteers also threatened that they would quit service and go home if the trouble-makers were not imprisoned.