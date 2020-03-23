COVID-19 cases climb to 33 in U.P.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 33 on Monday with four fresh cases from Ghaziabad, Pilibhit, Jaunpur and Kanpur.

The Kanpur patient had a travel history to the United States, while the Jaunpur patient had travelled from Saudi Arabia, as per officials.

Jaunpur became the 17th district in U.P. to be placed under lockdown, after it reported its first positive case. The State has now reported positive cases in 10 of its 75 districts.

Lucknow, Agra and Noida have reported eight cases each, while there are three from Ghaziabad and one each in Pilibhit, Kanpur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Moradabad and Lakhimpur Kheri, according to the State Directorate of Health Services.

Eleven patients, with seven in Agra, two in Ghaziabad and one each in Noida and Lucknow, have been declared recovered and discharged, the health department said.

The State has also started testing for COVID-19 at three more hospitals — SGPGI , Lucknow, LLRM Medical College, Meerut and Command Hospital, Lucknow. Confirmatory testing has been started at BHU, Varanasi, and AMU, Aligarh, the government said.