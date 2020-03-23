Other States

COVID-19 cases climb to 33 in U.P.

A deserted market in Lucknow on Monday.

A deserted market in Lucknow on Monday.  

Positive cases in 10 of 75 districts

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 33 on Monday with four fresh cases from Ghaziabad, Pilibhit, Jaunpur and Kanpur.

The Kanpur patient had a travel history to the United States, while the Jaunpur patient had travelled from Saudi Arabia, as per officials.

Jaunpur became the 17th district in U.P. to be placed under lockdown, after it reported its first positive case. The State has now reported positive cases in 10 of its 75 districts.

Lucknow, Agra and Noida have reported eight cases each, while there are three from Ghaziabad and one each in Pilibhit, Kanpur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Moradabad and Lakhimpur Kheri, according to the State Directorate of Health Services.

Eleven patients, with seven in Agra, two in Ghaziabad and one each in Noida and Lucknow, have been declared recovered and discharged, the health department said.

The State has also started testing for COVID-19 at three more hospitals — SGPGI , Lucknow, LLRM Medical College, Meerut and Command Hospital, Lucknow. Confirmatory testing has been started at BHU, Varanasi, and AMU, Aligarh, the government said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 11:32:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/covid-19-cases-climb-to-33-in-up/article31145756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY