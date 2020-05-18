COVID-19: Bihar reports eighth death, 21 more BMP jawans test positive

Bihar reported the eighth death due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 21 personnel of the 14th battalion of the Bihar Military Police (BMP) were found infected with the disease, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 1,326 on May 18.

As many as 475 people have also recovered from the disease.

A 55-year-old man from Khagaria district died on May 17, taking the total number of deaths to eight. He was also said to be suffering from diabetes and other ailments. His sample test came positive after his death.

Earlier, five BMP-14 personnel had tested positive for the disease. All these BMP personnel were said to have been infected after a head constable (havildar) of the 14th battalion tested positive. The havildar retired on March 31 but could not return to Gumla district in neighbouring Jharkhand due to the lockdown and was living in the same barracks inside the headquarters located in Khajpura locality of Patna.

The headquarters where other battalions of the BMP too are stationed had, thereafter, been declared a containment zone. Over 500 BMP personnel from 14th, 10th and 5th battalion are said to be living on the campus. All the 17 BMP personnel who had shared the barrack with the retired havildar were also quarantined. Among those found infected with the pandemic are mostly migrant workers who have been returning to the State in hordes Since May 4.

Nitish appeal to migrants

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked State Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar to write a letter to the railways to find a way for the ticket booking so that the migrant workers could be given prior information about the date of their departure.

Mr. Kumar also appealed to the migrants workers to have patience and stay safe as “the Bihar government is making efforts to bring you back”.

“All necessary steps are being taken in this regard,” he said.

He also asked departments concerned to explore ways for the job opportunities to the returning migrants and expedite the process of issuing ration cards to all of them.

With a total of 164 positive cases and two deaths, Patna has now become the district with the highest number of COVID-19 patients in Bihar. Patna, though, has a total recovery of 44 persons with 118 active cases.

Around 3.24 lakh migrant workers have reached Bihar by 270 Shramik special trains since May 2. Nearly 46,000 arrived by 38 trains from 10 States on May 17.

Most of the infected persons since May 2 are migrants returning to different districts.

The Chief Minister has directed officials for the smooth and trouble free return of all those migrants in next seven days.