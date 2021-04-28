Covid-19 | Bihar extends night curfew timings from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starting April 29, shops in the State will down shutter by 4 p.m.

After a meeting with top officials, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the crisis management group members, the State Government on Wednesday declared that night curfew in Bihar would now be effective from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and all shops should down their shutters by 4 p.m. from April 29.

Earlier, the State Government had imposed night curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the State.

“Night curfew across the State will now be effective from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and all shops should be closed by 4 p.m.. Maximum 50 persons can participate in a marriage ceremony while 20 person will be allowed for funeral rites”, said Development Commissioner and member of State Crisis Management group Amir Subhani.

However, the night curfew for marriage ceremonies will be effective from 10 p.m., he added.

“Measures will be undertaken to create awareness among the people about the actual pandemic situation in their localites through mic. The government will also bear the cost of last rites Covid-19 victims,” he added.

“All government and non-government organisations will work with 25 % work force and will be shut by 4 p.m.”, the order said.

Meanwhile, as many as 13,374 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the State in last 24-hours with the total number of deaths reaching 2,391. The State has 98,747 active cases and a recovery rate of 77.01%.