COVID-19 being hyped to divert attention from Delhi riots: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that a section of the media was playing up the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) to deflect public attention from the Delhi riots.

Addressing a rally at Buniyaadpur in Dakshin Dinajpur district of north Bengal the Trinamool Congress chairperson accused the media of ‘playing up’ the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Today, a lot of people are shouting corona, corona, a bit too much. Yes certainly it is a disease, and the entire world is concerned about it. But do not make people panicky,” she said. The people who died in Delhi did not die due to “coronavirus, dengue or swine flu”.

“Some channels are playing it up in an effort to make people forget the incidents of Delhi. Do report when it occurs. We don’t want it to spread. We don’t want a single person to be infected in Bengal of the disease. But do remember all those who died in Delhi, did not die of coronavirus, dengue, encephalitis or swine flu,” she said. Had those people in Delhi “died of the virus we would have at least known they died due to a dreaded disease to which there is no remedy or cure”.

She reiterated that the BJP at the Centre did not “express any remorse or say sorry” about the deaths of so many people in Delhi . “ Instead of that they are bringing out rally here and saying goli maaro.. Keep in mind Bengal is not Delhi,” she said.