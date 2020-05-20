COVID-19: Aurangabad reports two more deaths; cases mount in Pune

Pune

20 May 2020 13:27 IST

At least 41 new cases have been reported in Aurangabad district, 41 in Pune district

Two more deaths were reported from Aurangabad district in Marathwada which, along with other parts of the region and Pune and Nashik districts, continued to witness an uptick in new COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday with the former district reporting at least three fatalities and the latter reporting one.

The two patients, aged 55 and 80, were undergoing treatment at the Aurangabad’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). With these fatalities, Aurangabad’s death toll has risen to 38.

“In the first case, the 55-year-old patient who was admitted yesterday [May 19] died during treatment in the evening. The person’s swab sample results returned positive later at night. In the second case, the 80-year-old patient, who has been suffering from high blood pressure for the last several years, passed away today [May 20] morning. The patient had tested positive on May 14,” said an official from the GMCH, Aurangabad.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, at least 41 new cases have been reported in Aurangabad district since Tuesday evening, taking the cumulative case tally to 1,117, said district authorities.

Pune district saw a 12-hour surge of 32 new cases to take the district’s total tally — including deaths and recoveries — to 4,402 while its death toll has risen to 221, said health officials.

The district reported six fatalities on Tuesday and more than 190 cases. Of the total case tally, 1,997 are active while as many as 2,184 have been discharged till date.

As per figures given by the Pune Zilla Parishad’s Health Department till Tuesday evening, there were 1,965 active cases still in various hospitals across the district of whom 180 were critical.

Of these 1,965 cases, 1,633 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Pune city, 91 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and as many as 241 in Pune rural areas.

34,208 samples tested

Pune District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar said that till Tuesday, the samples of 34,208 persons had been tested in Pune district of which 28,169 returned negative. A total 3,589 persons were at present in quarantine facilities in the district.

Along with Pune’s total fatalities, the death toll in Pune division — which includes the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur along with Pune — has risen to 254, with Solapur reporting 28 deaths, Satara district recording two, and Kolhapur and Sangli each had reported one death thus far.

Kolhapur district has seen a particularly worrying rise in cases, with the district reporting more than 60 new ones in the last three days itself to take its total to 134.

Meanwhile, Malegaon city in Nashik district — a major virus hotspot in north Maharashtra — reported 12 new cases to take its tally to 678, even as the district’s tally rose to 851.