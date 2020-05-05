COVID-19 | Aurangabad reports 11th death as cases rise across Maharashtra

Aurangabad in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region reported yet another death on Tuesday as well as more than 20 new cases as the number of COVID-19 positive cases continued to steadily mount in other districts of the State as well, including Pune, Akola and Amravati.

State Helpline numbers | State-wise tracker | A map of confirmed cases in India

Aurangabad, which has seen a dramatic rise in cases since the past few days, saw its death toll rise to 11 while its cumulative number of positive cases surged to 321 with 24 new cases since Monday evening, said authorities.

“The latest death was of a 65-year-old patient with a history of ailments who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 28. He was on ventilator and died during treatment at a private hospital today,” said a district health official.

The district, and especially Aurangabad city, has reported a surge of more than 60 new cases in the last three days. At least 25 new cases were reported on Sunday and a further 14 on Monday.

The district had recorded its first positive case on March 15. Over the next 45 days, while the number of cases increased, the contagion seemed to be in check as the tally was a little over 50 cases. However, officials observe that in the last week or so, the district witnessed an alarming surge of more than 220 cases, with a daily spike of an average 25 cases.

10 new cases in Pune

Meanwhile, at least 10 new cases were reported from Pune district on Monday, taking the district’s total tally of cases — including deaths and recoveries — to 2,132, said health officials.

“As many as 10 new cases were reported since Monday evening till today morning,” said District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar.

The district’s death toll currently stands at 115, with 111 of these — including that of an assistant sub-inspector attached to the city’s Faraskhana police station — being reported from Pune city and the rural areas and four from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to figures given by the Pune zilla parishad’s Health Department till Monday evening, there were 1,454 active cases recorded in the district which included 1,377 in Pune city, 65 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 12 in Pune rural areas.

With the rise in new cases, the active positive cases has increased to 1,464.

In all, 553 persons from the district have been discharged thus far, said Dr. Pawar.

Of the 1,454 active cases reported till Sunday evening, 1,152 are at present undergoing treatment in Pune Municipal Corporation-run hospitals, 148 in Sassoon and BJ Medical College Hospitals, 77 in civil hospitals, 12 in rural hospitals and 65 in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation-run hospitals.

Eighty six of these cases are said to be in a critical condition.

Dr. Pawar said that till Monday, the samples of 17,272 persons had been tested in Pune district of which 14,815 had returned negative. A total 1,797 persons were at present in quarantine facilities in the district.

Along with Pune’s fatalities, the death toll in Pune division — which includes the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur along with Pune — now stands at 125, with Solapur reporting six deaths, Satara district recording two, and Kolhapur and Sangli each had reported one death thus far.

Meanwhile, Akola district has reported nine new cases since Monday to take the district’s tally to 64. This includes 13 discharged and seven deaths.

Amravati district reported four new cases to take its total tally to 65.

On Monday, 771 fresh cases and 35 fatalities were reported across the State as its case tally reached 14,541 while its death toll rose to 583.