COVID-19: Assam launches scheme for women

GUWAHATI

11 July 2021 19:35 IST

Aid of ₹2.5 lakh will be given to women who lost their husbands

The Assam government on Sunday launched a scheme entailing a one-time financial assistance of ₹2.5 lakh to women who lost their husbands to the novel coronavirus since March-April 2020.

The Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Widows Support Scheme is for women of low-income families with a total annual income of up to ₹5 lakh.

“Losing the loved ones is always painful. Our government in its bid to provide a little support at this testing time has decided to assuage the sufferings of the family members of the deceased with financial support,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added that the scheme has been launched to help the beneficiaries to lead a life of dignity.

Launching the scheme, he handed over a cheque of ₹2.5 each to 176 beneficiaries belonging to eight districts. Officials said 883 women have become eligible for the scheme so far.

The cheques of the remaining beneficiaries would be handed over by the guardian Ministers, each in charge of a few districts.

“Our government is trying its best to be with the affected people. We have already launched the Sishu Seva Scheme to secure the academic future of the children who have lost both their parents to COVID-19,” Dr. Sarma said.

He also said Finance Minister Ajanta Neog has been asked to make sizeable allocation of funds to help the other victims of COVID-19.