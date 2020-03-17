COVID-19: AMU entrance tests postponed

Ghaziabad

17 March 2020 23:17 IST

In the wake of COVID-19 scare, Aligarh Muslim University has postponed the entrance tests for admission to Class VI and IX, scheduled to be held on March 22 and 29 respectively. As the classes in the university are already suspended till March 31, students have been advised to go home if they want. This was decided after a consultative meeting between different functionaries on Tuesday.

In the meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor, it was also decided to give paid leave to staff members who have recently returned from abroad. If possible, they are advised to work from home, an official release said.

Prof Mujahid Beg, Dean Students’ Welfare, has advised students that the number of students gathering for lunch or dinner in dining halls be reduced to less than 50 at a time.

