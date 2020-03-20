Other StatesLucknow 20 March 2020 14:51 IST
COVID-19 | All bars, hair salons closed till March 31 in Lucknow
With a view to check the spread of coronavirus, the Lucknow district administration on Friday ordered closure of all bars, cafes/lounges, hair salons and beauty parlours with immediate effect.
“All bars, cafes/lounges, hair salons and beauty parlours should be closed with immediate effect till March 31 or till further orders,” District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said.
The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to check spread of coronavirus, he said.
Those who are found not complying with the orders will be facing punishable offence, he added.
