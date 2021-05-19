COVID-19: After drawing flak, J&K to resume vaccination on ‘war footing’ from May 19

Srinagar:

19 May 2021 10:39 IST

Officials said the Union Territory received a fresh consignment of Covishield vaccine on Tuesday.

After drawing flak from the political parties and locals for its sluggish and skewed COVID-19 vaccination drive in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory (UT) administration has said it will resume the vaccination, also for those waiting for their second doses, on “a war footing” from Wednesday.

Officials said the Union Territory (UT) received a fresh consignment of Covishield vaccine on Tuesday. “The immunisation drive in the Jammu and Kashmir divisions to continue on a war footing from May 19. The government has ensured for a continuous supply of vaccine doses to meet requirements,” an official spokesman said.

Most districts of J&K, including summer capital Srinagar, faced an acute shortage of vaccine in the last one week. Locals alleged they were turned away despite appointments by the Valley’s leading hospitals, saying “they have run out of stock”.

According to official figures, the Jammu division has been able to administer doses to 85.66 % population compared to 61.15% in the Kashmir division in the age bracket of 45 and above.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole has said the J&K government has placed an order of 1.2 crore doses. “There can be difficulty as other States have also placed orders with the spread of the virus in many parts of the country,” he added.

He said the vaccination of 45 and above age group was going on in full swing and the rate in J&K was 61% against the 33% national average. “All efforts are being made to get the remaining population in the 45 above age group vaccinated in the coming days,” Mr. Pole added.

J&K needs vaccine doses for 37 lakh for the population in the 18- 45 age group. “First those people, including shopkeepers, drivers, press people, employees, who come in public contact, shall be given the doses on priority for containment of spread of virus,” he added.

‘Cases declining’

Meanwhile, the government said the rate of daily COVID-19 positive patients had “stabilised to some extent” and “plunged by 10-12%” during the past few days in Kashmir.

“The demand for oxygen beds has been also eased out as the number of beds has been increased at all dedicated COVID-19 hospitals including the SKIMS, Soura, and the SMHS,” he added.

The political parties, including the National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party, the Peoples Conference and the J&K Apni Party, had criticised the “sluggish” and “skewed” vaccination in the UT, especially the Kashmir valley.

“The ground reality is different as zero vaccinations was reportedly recorded in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent days due to shortage of doses which is a huge cause of concern. Instead of vaccinating more and more people, the administration in Jammu and Kashmir has left the hapless people in the lurch which has created a lot of uncertainty,” CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said on Tuesday.

He said the official vaccination data for around last week was abysmally low. “The details must be shared with the people so that there is no more uncertainty and confusion regarding the vaccination process. It is the duty of the government to protect people against COVID-19 infections,” he added.