COVID-19: Active cases continue to rise in Maharashtra; active case tally now at 50,393

Pune reports high surge with more than 1,100 new cases; Mumbai 398

Maharashtra’s active case tally continued to rise with the State’s Covid-19 cases exceeding its recoveries for the third consecutive day. While 5,108 new cases were reported, just 4,736 patients were discharged, resulting in the active case tally climbing to 50,393.

As many as 159 deaths pushed the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,36,571. The case fatality rate rose to 2.12%.

The total cases have reached 64,42,788 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,52,150 with the recovery rate standing at 97.04%.

“Of a total 5,30,48,070 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,42,788 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.12%) have returned positive with more than 2.08 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported yet another high surge of more than 1,100 new cases taking its total cases to 11,14,298 while 27 deaths pushed the total death over 18,630. As per district authorities, the active case tally has again crossed 8,100.

Mumbai reported 398 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,42,401 while the active count stood at 3,176. Seven deaths took the city’s death count to 15,963.

The financial capital is witnessing a steady rise in cases in the last few days.

Notably, for the 12th consecutive day, slums and old row tenements were free of containment zones, while the number of sealed buildings stood at 24.

The BMC seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five people test positive.

Ahmednagar reported 652 new cases and 11 deaths, taking its total cases to 3,05,288 of whom 4,575 are active. The district’s cumulative death toll has risen to 6,500.

Satara reported 821 new cases and 32 deaths taking the total cases to 2,36,317 of whom 5,381 are active, while the death toll climbed to 5,930.

Neighbouring Sangli reported nearly 550 new cases and 20 deaths. The total case tally stands at 2,00,071 with the active cases rising sharply to 4,691 while its total death toll reached 5,419.

Kolhapur reported its lowest surge in days, with just 142 new cases. and four deaths, taking its total case tally to 2,03,238. The active cases is down to 1,450 and the cumulative death toll rose to 5,763.