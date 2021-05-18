Covid-19: Active cases continue to drop in Maharashtra

Mumbai reports 45-day low of 961 cases

Maharashtra’s decline in COVID-19 cases continued at a healthy rate on Tuesday with 52,898 patients being discharged as compared to 28,438 new cases.

The State’s active case tally has now dipped to 4,19,727.

With 1,290 deaths being reported, the toll increased to 83,777. As per the State Health Department, 679 of these were from last week of which 422 occurred over the last 48 hours. As many as 612 deaths from an earlier period have been added as per the reconciliation process, said authorities.

Maharashtra’s total cases have reached 54,33,506 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 49,27,480 with the recovery rate rising to 90.69%.

“Of a total 3,15,88,717 laboratory samples tested thus far, 54,33,506 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 17.2%) have returned positive with over 2.50 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. The case fatality rate has risen to 1.54%, he added.

While Mumbai city, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik districts continued to report drop in number of cases and fatalities, districts in western Maharashtra like Kolhapur reported alarming spikes.

Mumbai reported its lowest surge in 45 days, recording just 961 cases to take its tally to 6,90,023 while the active count has declined further to 31,790. As many as 44 fatalities took the toll to 14,316.

Pune added more than 3,500 cases to take its tally to 9,80,386. As per State Health Department figures, 24 deaths were reported taking the toll to 10,483. District authorities said the active case tally has dipped to 72,000 while the death toll has crossed 15,500.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 1,100 cases as its tally reached 4,80,842 of whom 26,794 are active. With 28 deaths, the toll stands at 6,212.

Kolhapur reported its highest fatality spike ever with 130 deaths and more than 1,500 cases. The death toll rose to 2,806 and its total cases reached 93,000 of which 16,199 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 35 deaths and more than 1,800 cases to take its toll to 2,452, while the number of cases reached 1,09,019 of which 16,161 are active.

Beed in Marathwada reported 27 deaths and 1,295 new cases, taking the number of total cases to 77,924 of whom are 11,177 are active while its death toll has risen to 1,517.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 2,200 cases, taking its tally to 3,71,226 of which 19,493 are active while 39 deaths pushed its fatalities to 4,136.