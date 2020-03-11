COVID-19: 85-year-old man tests positive in Jaipur

An 85-year-old man, who returned from Dubai to Jaipur on February 28, was sent to the isolation ward in Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here after he was tested positive for COVID-19 infection. His confirmatory test with fresh samples was done on Tuesday night after his initial test turned out to be positive.
The octogenarian resident of Adarsh Nagar locality in the city, who was suffering from fever, cough and breathing problems since he arrived here, was earlier taken to two private hospitals, which referred him to SMS Hospital for diagnosis.
The patient’s wife and son have also been kept in isolation at the hospital, though they did not show any symptoms of infection.
Meanwhile, the people who accompanied the octogenarian in the flight from Dubai and those who came in contact with him and his family were being traced.
