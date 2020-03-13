COVID-19: 700 employees of a Noida firm told to work from home

Ghaziabad:

13 March 2020 11:26 IST

It has been learnt that the senior executive had come into contact with many people before he was detected positive

Around 700 employees of a private company in Noida have been asked to work from home after one of its senior executives was tested positive for COVID-19.

Anurag Bhargava, Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar, confirmed to The Hindu that the employees have been put under “surveillance”.

“The patient, a resident of Delhi, used to travel to Noida every day. It has been learnt that he came into contact with many people before he was detected positive. Right now, he is in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. As a precautionary measure, his colleagues have been asked to work from home,” he said.

Youth infected

In Ghaziabad, a 27-year-old, whose father was tested positive last week, has been found to be infected. The father had a travel history to Tehran and has been shifted to Delhi. The son has been shifted to the isolation ward in MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad. “The son was living with the mother in the same flat. Though the mother was tested negative earlier, we will get her tested again,” said N.K. Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Ghaziabad.

The CMO added that the residential society would be re-sanitised.