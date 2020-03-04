COVID-19: 7 Rajasthan districts on alert

Seven districts in Rajasthan were put on high alert after a 69-year-old Italian tourist and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. The State has also cancelled the Dhulandi Mahotsava in Jaipur and Kapda Phaad Holi in Pushkar next week in view of the advisory against large gatherings at public places.

The couple were shifted to the isolation ward in Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here. Health Department officials were trailing the route taken by Italian travellers from February 21 to 28.

Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said in the Assembly that at least 215 persons had come in contact with the Italian nationals during their stay in hotels and visit to tourist places. Fourteen Italians, who were also in their group, have tested positive after their arrival in New Delhi.

Mr. Sharma said the swab samples had been taken from 93 persons, and 52 tested positive and the reports on 41 were pending. Nine persons with a travel history were sent to the isolation hospital of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences here, though they did not show any symptom.

The Italian tourists visited various places in Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur districts before reaching Jaipur on February 28. Udaipur hotel rooms where they had stayed were closed, while the hotel staff at all other places disinfected the rooms and cleaned the corridors, lifts, doors, handles, telephones, tables and chairs.The State government has constituted rapid response teams in all medical colleges for epidemic investigation and screening of all who came in contact with the Italian tourists. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot convened a high-level meeting at his residence to monitor the situation.

Mr. Sharma said the tourist guides, helpers, hotel staff members, bus driver and cleaner who had served or came in close contact with the group would be home-quarantined for 14 days. The suspected patients were being given swine flu medication.The Tourism Department has cancelled the Dhulandi Mahotsava in Jaipur and Kapda Phaad Holi in Pushkar next week in view of the advisory against large gatherings at public places.