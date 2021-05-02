Other States

Covid-19 | 7-day lockdown in Haryana from today

The Haryana government on Sunday announced a lockdown in the State for seven days from May 3.

“Seven days complete lockdown announced in entire Haryana from May 3,” said a tweet from Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. Earlier, the government had imposed weekend lockdown in nine districts — Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonipat, Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad — from 10 p.m. on April 30 to 5 a.m. on May 3.

Haryana has 1,02,516 active COVID-19 cases. So far, 4,341 patients, including 1,506 women, have died to the infection. The State has a positivity rate of 6.76% and fatality rate of 0.87%. The recovery rate is 78.70%.

