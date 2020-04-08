COVID-19 | 60 fresh cases reported in Maharashtra

As many as 60 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported over a 12-hour span across Maharashtra and two deaths were reported from Pune, taking the cumulative tally in the State to 1,078 positive cases and the death toll to 66 on Wednesday.

The State now has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country – with 20% of the 5,200-odd cases in India being recorded in Maharashtra.

The bulk of the new cases were from Mumbai, where a further 44 persons tested positive, with the number of cases touching 686.

Despite sealing off parts of the city, Pune reported nine new cases, as the district tally went up to 166, while an additional four cases were reported from Nagpur.

Akola district in Vidarbha registered its first case, while one new case was reported from Ahmednagar and Buldhana districts.

The latest case from Buldhana is said to be of a man who came into contact with a person who participated in the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat conclave held in Delhi last month.

According to health officials, at least 23 persons among the 1,300-odd people who had attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat conclave have tested positive so far.

On Tuesday, 12 deaths were reported from Maharashtra, while 150 new cases were reported across the State on a single day – 100 of them being from Mumbai alone as the State exceeded 1,000 cases and 60 deaths.

Pune recorded two new deaths on April 8 after a 44-year-old man who was on ventilator support in the city’s Naidu Hospital died. He was believed to have been suffering from respiratory problems. Another patient with a medical history of ailments succumbed during treatment at the Sassoon Hospital.

The district has recorded 90 new cases and eight deaths over a five-day period, prompting authorities to completely seal off the eastern part of the city.

On Tuesday, more stringent lockdown measures were taken by Pune police authorities to rein in the spread of COVID-19 in five clusters in the city identified as ‘high-risk’ zone.