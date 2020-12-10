COVID-19: 5,111 more recoveries, 4,981 new cases recorded in Maharashtra

State reports 75 deaths; active cases stand at 73,166; spike of 716 cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally on Wednesday rose to 18,64,348 as it recorded 4,981 new cases, a State Health Department official said. With 75 more fatalities, the State’s death toll has reached 47,902.

A total of 5,111 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries in the State to 17,42,191. There are currently 73,166 active patients in the State.

Surge in Mumbai division

Mumbai city reported 716 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case load to 2,87,898, while its death toll rose to 10,929 with 15 more deaths being reported during the day.

Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,441 new cases, which pushed the total case tally to 6,43,708. A total of 18,649 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The cumulative case tally in the Pune division stood at 4,64,638, while the total death toll at 10,992, he said.

Nashik division’s cumulative case load stood at 2,52,076, and the total death toll at 4,637.

Kolhapur division has so far reported 1,14,793 cases and 3,921 deaths, Aurangabad division 69,525 cases and 1,760 deaths, Latur division 76,494 cases and 2,314 deaths, Akola division 60,474 cases and 1,447 deaths, and Nagpur division 1,80,816 cases and 4,066 deaths, the official said.

The State has so far conducted 1,14,47,723 novel coronavirus tests.