COVID-19 | 45 samples test negative in Bihar, says Health Minister

Urging people not to panic, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Wednesday said none had tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

“Of the 49 samples from suspected patients in the State, 45 samples tested negative…three reports are still awaited One sample was rejected…so, as of now, there is no positive case of coronavirus in the State,” said Mr. Pandey. told journalists in Patna.

He said the State Health Department had taken all necessary steps to tackle it. A dedicated virology lab to test for coronavirus and an isolation ward for suspected patients have been set up at the government-run Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Alert on border

“People need not panic... they are advised to take precautions and if the problem persists, they should inform us and our dedicated team of doctors will take care of them,” said Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar. The government had made arrangements at two airports in the State, Patna and Gaya, to screen passengers coming from abroad. Teams of doctors were deployed at the India-Nepal border areas to isolate suspected patients, he added.

However, the Opposition party leaders took on the government over the lack of basic facilities at the government hospitals in the State. “I wonder how the State government can tackle the spread of coronavirus here when the government hospitals lack doctors, paramedics, medicines and other basic facilities,” said State Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan. State BJP MLC Sachhidanand Rai reached the Legislative Council on Wednesday wearing a mask, while appealing people to take precautions.

Neighbouring Jharkhand too is in a state of alert. An isolation ward has been set up at the government-owned Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). At the Ranchi airport, screening of passengers have begun. Some suspected cases from Palamu, Dhanbad and Ranchi were admitted to the RIMS, said an official.