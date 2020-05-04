COVID-19: 31 new cases in Pune district take tally to 2,082

At least 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Pune district on Monday, taking the district’s total tally of cases — including deaths and recoveries — to 2,082, health officials said.

“As many as 18 new cases were reported between 9 p.m. on Sunday and midnight, while a further 13 have been reported till today morning,” District Health Officer (DHO) Bhagwan Pawar said.

The district’s death toll stands at 111, with 107 of these from Pune city and the rural areas and four from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

While the State Health Department reported 106 deaths from the district till Sunday evening, the district administration said the toll had climbed to 111.

As per figures given by the Pune Zilla Parishad’s Health Department till Sunday evening, there were 1,441 active cases recorded in the district which included 1,363 in Pune city, 65 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 13 in Pune rural areas.

With the rise in new cases, the active positive case load has increased to 1,472.

Three of these cases were from Pimpri-Chinchwad, said officials.

Pimpri-Chinchwad, which had not witnessed any new cases last week till Saturday, suddenly saw a rise of six new cases on Sunday, including that of four women, among them a 14-year-old girl and a 71-year-old woman, as well as two youths who tested positive.

21 containment zones

“In addition to these six, three more positive cases have been detected today. Most of these are essential workers or their contacts. We have made it compulsory for people in these containment zones to wear masks if they have to step out for some essential requirement,” said Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, who has divided the township into 21 ‘containment zones’, sealing off the Pimple-Saudagar and the old Sangavi areas from where the fresh cases were reported.

He further said that unlike Pune city, where shops selling essential items in the ‘non-containment zones’ were permitted to remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., all similar shops in the PCMC area would be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., irrespective of the nature of the zone.

Till date, Pune district has reported a total 2,082 COVID-19 cases, which includes 1,472 active cases (the bulk of them from Pune city), a total 111 deaths and 499 persons discharged.

Of the 1,441 active cases reported till Sunday evening, 1,151 are at present undergoing treatment in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)– run hospitals, 141 in Sassoon and BJ Medical College Hospitals, 71 in civil hospitals, 13 in rural hospitals and 65 in PCMC-run hospitals.

Eightythree of these cases are said to be in a critical condition.

Dr. Pawar said that till Sunday, the samples of a total 16,935 persons had been tested in Pune district of whom 14,512 samples had returned negative. A total 1,825 persons were at present kept in quarantine facilities in the district.

The district has witnessed a surge of more than 200 new cases in the past 48 hours.

Along with Pune’s fatalities, the death toll in Pune division — which includes the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur along with Pune — now stands at 121, with Solapur reporting six deaths, Satara district recording two, and Kolhapur and Sangli each had reported one death thus far.

Solapur district had recorded an alarming spike of 14 new cases on Sunday, including the son of a corporator and two of his close kin, with the total positive cases in the district rising to 128.