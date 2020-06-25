COVID-19: 230 fresh cases reported in Aurangabad

Pune

25 June 2020 12:55 IST

District records its biggest overnight spike

Aurangabad district in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region reported its biggest overnight spike on Thursday with 230 new cases of COVID-19 over a 12-hour span to take the district’s tally to 4,266.

Authorities said that 124 of these were from Aurangabad city, while the remaining 106 emerged from the rural areas of the district, which is a virus hotbed in the region.

As many as 218 persons have succumbed to the virus thus far, with at least 10 COVID-19 related fatalities being reported on Wednesday.

Of these, more than 1,831 are active cases, while 2,217 persons have been discharged thus far.

The uptick in new cases continued relentlessly in Pune district as well, with 168 detected over a 12-hour to take the district’s tally to 17,683, said authorities.

The district’s toll has risen to 639, with as many as 22 fatalities being reported on Wednesday.

The number of active positive cases stands at 6,443. As many as 10,601 persons have been discharged thus far.

“A total of 168 new cases have been reported since Wednesday evening,” said Pune District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar.

The district has been seeing high overnight surges since the past week, which are translating into record high spikes during the day.

On Wednesday, Pune district reported a surge of 664 new cases, of which 531 were from Pune city alone.

On Tuesday, the district reported its second-highest case surge, clocking 820 new cases. Earlier on Saturday (June 20), the district had recorded 823 cases – the highest single-day surge till date.

As per figures given by the Pune Zilla Parishad’s Health Department till Wednesday night, there were 6,275 (excluding today’s surge) active positive cases in various hospitals across the district and 4,969 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Pune city, 940 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 366 in Pune’s rural areas.

As many as 329 of the active cases in the district are in a critical condition.

Dr. Pawar said that till Tuesday, the samples of a total 1,19,568 persons had been tested in Pune district, of which more than 99,000 samples had returned negative. A total of 9,257 persons were presently kept in quarantine facilities in the district.