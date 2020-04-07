COVID-19 | 23 fresh cases in Maharashtra

As many as 23 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra on April 7, with the tally jumping to 891 over a 12-hour span.

Of these new cases, 10 are from Mumbai, four from Pune, three from Ahmednagar, two each from Nagpur and rural Buldhana and one each from Thane and Sangli.

With this, Mumbai’s tally has touched 536 cases, while cases in Pune district have now exceeded 150. Buldhana is fast emerging as a virus hotspot in the State’s rural hinterland, with a total of seven cases, while Ahmednagar’s tally has shot up to 26.

In Ahmednagar, at least four foreign nationals, including two who had attended the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat congregation, have tested positive.

Areas sealed off

The rapid spurt in the number of cases in Pune prompted the district administration on Monday to seal off certain parts of the city, including areas near the Pune Railway Station, Bhavani Peth and Kasewadi, among others, identified as high-risk, ‘infection-spreading’ clusters.

The Pune Rural police also sealed off certain parts of Baramati after a second positive case emerged from the area.

Meanwhile, affording some relief, the test samples of 42 doctors and other medical personnel of a medical college and hospital in Pimpri have returned negative.

They had been quarantined after an autorickshaw driver, who was undergoing treatment at that hospital for accident injuries, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4.

In western Maharashtra, the fresh case recorded from Sangli is said to be that of a person who came into contact with members of a family in Islampur tehsil, of whom 24 previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, four members of this family had recovered from the virus after their repeat samples tested negative.

On March 13, these four persons had landed in Mumbai airport after travelling to Saudi Arabia for the annual Haj pilgrimage. Since then, disregarding ‘home quarantine’ precautions, they infected no less than 21 other persons, most of them their own relatives, to emerge as one of the largest cases of cluster infection in Maharashtra.

With 25 cases being reported from Islampur, the Sangli district authorities had sealed off the tehsil from other parts of the district while observing a stern, three-day lockdown last month.

On Monday, the State registered its highest single-day surge yet of 120 new cases, taking the overall tally to a staggering 868 positive cases, while the death toll rose to 52. Till now, around 70 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals across the State.