Other States

COVID-19 | 20 people from Nanded gurdwara test positive

Reports of 25 others have tested negative, while those of 41 others are awaited.

Twenty persons currently residing in Gurdwara Langar Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Saturday.

Swabs of total 97 people residing in the gurdwara had been collected for testing. Of them 20 have tested positive for the infection, civil surgeon Dr. Neelkanth Bhosikar said.

“They have been admitted to NRI Bhawan COVID Care Centre,” he said. The samples had been collected on April 30 and May 1, he said.

Reports of 25 others have tested negative, while those of 41 others are awaited. Reports of 11 others are undecided, Dr. Bhosikar said in a statement.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Nanded has reached 26, he added. “Two of them have died during treatment,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 11:41:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/covid-19-20-people-from-nanded-gurdwara-test-positive/article31486923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY