COVID-19 | 20 people from Nanded gurdwara test positive

Twenty persons currently residing in Gurdwara Langar Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Saturday.
Swabs of total 97 people residing in the gurdwara had been collected for testing. Of them 20 have tested positive for the infection, civil surgeon Dr. Neelkanth Bhosikar said.
“They have been admitted to NRI Bhawan COVID Care Centre,” he said. The samples had been collected on April 30 and May 1, he said.
Reports of 25 others have tested negative, while those of 41 others are awaited. Reports of 11 others are undecided, Dr. Bhosikar said in a statement.
With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Nanded has reached 26, he added. “Two of them have died during treatment,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.