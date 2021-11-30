COVID-19: 15 units sealed in Indore

Indore

30 November 2021 05:22 IST

A total of 15 commercial workplaces in industrial and business areas were sealed here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday as workers at these establishments have not taken the second dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine within the prescribed time, officials said.

The sealed units included shops and vehicle showrooms, they said.

These units would be allowed to reopen only after they produce the certificates of the second dose administered to their staffers.

According to officials, 30.68 lakh eligible people have been inoculated with the first dose and 24.33 lakh of them with the second dose in Indore so far, officials said.

They said nearly four lakh eligible people have not turned up at vaccination centres in the Indore district for receiving the second dose even after the stipulated time has lapsed.