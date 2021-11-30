Other States

COVID-19: 15 units sealed in Indore

A total of 15 commercial workplaces in industrial and business areas were sealed here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday as workers at these establishments have not taken the second dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine within the prescribed time, officials said.

The sealed units included shops and vehicle showrooms, they said.

These units would be allowed to reopen only after they produce the certificates of the second dose administered to their staffers.

According to officials, 30.68 lakh eligible people have been inoculated with the first dose and 24.33 lakh of them with the second dose in Indore so far, officials said.

They said nearly four lakh eligible people have not turned up at vaccination centres in the Indore district for receiving the second dose even after the stipulated time has lapsed.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2021 5:22:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/covid-19-15-units-sealed-in-indore/article37761711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY