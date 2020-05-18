COVID-19: 14 policemen among 62 test positive in J&K

Srinagar

18 May 2020 03:58 IST

Union Territory among the highest case-density areas in the country, says doctors’ association

Fourteen policemen were among 62 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus infections in J&K on Sunday, where the number of patients has risen to 1,183.

A 28-year-old patient from Srinagar died due to the virus taking the toll to 13, official said.

“Of the 62 cases, 16 fresh cases were detected in the Jammu division and 46 in the Kashmir division. While 595 are active positive, 575 have recovered and 13 have died so far,” said the official.

The government said 1,11,368 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance so far.

Kulgam detected the highest 28 among the 62 cases. A 35-year-old pregnant and 14 policemen were among them, the official said.

“The positive cases of the policemen were reported from Ganderbal, Sopore, Anantnag and Baramulla districts,” said the official.

Valley’s 75% cases are in the 20-60 age group

The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) said nearly 75% of the COVID-19 cases were between 20 to 60 years of age.

“Based on our analysis from the data of all the 989 laboratory-confirmed cases as of May 16, 739 cases (74.72%) are concentrated in 20-60 age group. Of these, 278 cases (28.10%) are between 20 to 29, 179 cases (18.09%) in the age group of 30-39, 149 cases (15.06%) belong to 40-49 and 133 cases (13.44%) are between 50 and 60 years,” said DAK president Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr. Hassan said Kashmir was among the highest case-density areas in the country, which is 141.28 cases per million of the population.

“While 97% cases were either asymptomatic or had mild disease, only 2% patients had severe disease and just 1% had critical illness,” he said.

The death rate in the Valley is 1.011%, which is below the national average of 3.15%, he said.

“While the percentage of positive cases in the Vlley as per our data is 2.2%, the recovery rate is 48.7% which is more than the national average that stands at 35.09%,” Dr. Hassan said.