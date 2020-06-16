COVID-19: 1,328 ‘backlog’ fatalities pushes Maharashtra’s death toll beyond 5,500 mark

Pune

16 June 2020 23:59 IST

As many as 2,701 new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the State’s total case tally to 1,13,445, of which 50,044 are active ones.

While Maharashtra reported 81 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, the State Health Department’s reconciliation of 1,328 ‘backlog’ fatalities saw the State’s total death toll surge to 5,537.

As many as 2,701 new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the State’s total case tally to 1,13,445, of which 50,044 are active ones.

Also read: Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports highest fatality surge

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 1,802 patients were discharged today, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 57,851.

With 935 new cases, Mumbai’s total case tally has reached 60,228, of which 26,012 are active.

With 55 deaths reported today and 862 previous deaths recorded as backlog fatalities, the city’s total death toll has now climbed to 3,167.

Of the 1328 backlog deaths, 55 deaths were from Thane, 35 from Navi Mumbai and 19 from Kalyan Dombivali (all three areas are part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region).

Also read: Coronavirus | Maharashtra tally surges past China to touch 85,975; 91 deaths recorded

The backlog deaths also include as many as 85 from Pune district (including Pimpri-Chinchwad) and 45 from Solapur among other parts of the State.

With this, Pune’s total death toll has surged to 588 while Solapur’s death count has risen to 184.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said that the State’s recovery rate now stood at 50.99%. The State’s case fatality has increased to 4.8%.

Pune district’s total tally, as per State Health department figures, has reached 12,888 with the district reporting more than 400 new cases today. Of these, 5,007 were active cases while 7,293 had been discharged thus far.

Besides Mumbai, the surge in new cases continued relentlessly in Thane, with another big spike of more than 220 new cases taking the district’s total tally to 8,332.

Navi Mumbai reported a surge of 75 new cases as its total case tally reached 4,892.

“A total of 97 laboratories — 53 government and 42 private — are currently functional for testing samples. Till date, of a total 6,84,268 laboratory samples, 1,13,445 (16.57%) have been tested positive with almost 15,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

Dr. Awate said that presently, 5,86,686 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 27,242 were in institutional quarantine.