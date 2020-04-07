COVID-19 | 12 fresh cases reported in Bhopal

As many as 12 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal on April 7, taking the city’s count to 74, said Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer Sudhir Dehariya.

“Five are officials of the State Health Department and seven from the police and their family members,” said Dr. Dehariya. With this, 37 health workers, including doctors, Directors and the Principal Secretary, have contracted the disease in the city. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 268 cases so far.

Although the Health Department is in the grip of the disease, officials are yet to locate the source of the outbreak locally. On Monday and Sunday, 29 of the 44 persons who had tested positive for the virus in the city belong to the department.

Besides, 20 patients were members of the Tablighi Jamaat, of which only four had a travel history to New Delhi. District officials are yet to ascertain whether they took part in the meeting at the Nizamuddin centre.

Adhere to lockdown: Collector

“These cases are mainly from two-three places. It’s not like these cases are spread across the city, but still we need to be cautious,” said Tarun Kumar Pithode, Bhopal Collector. “The complete lockdown in the city needs to be followed. Legal action will be taken against violators.”

“Those suffering from lung diseases, diabetes, and patients of COPD [Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease], they are at a greater risk when infected. That’s why I want to request Bhopal residents that if they have any conditions like these, they should not step out at any cost,” said Mr. Pithode. “This message is also for the Bhopal gas tragedy victims.”

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the situation in Bhopal had aggravated owing to “some people who had come from outside”. “Our lovely Bhopal is becoming the hotspot of coronavirus spread. We want to stop the spread at any cost. There is only one way to do that — break the chain of contact,” he said on Monday.

So far, 151 cases have been recorded in Indore, 12 in Morena, eight in Jabalpur and Ujjain, four in Khargone, three in Barwani, two each in Gwalior, Shivpuri and Chhindwara and one each in Betul and Vidisha. There have been 18 deaths owing to the illness in the State, with 13 in Indore alone. Eleven people had recovered.