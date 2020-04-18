COVID-19: 118 new cases in Maharashtra, as tally of positive cases rises to 3,320

Seven deaths and 118 new Covid-19 cases were reported from across Maharashtra on Friday, taking the State’s cumulative tally to 3,320 even as the number of fatalities rose to 201.

Five of these fatalities were reported from Mumbai, taking the city’s death toll to 122, while Pune reported two deaths as the district’s death rose to 48.

A total 31 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the number of patients who had recovered to 331, informed State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

In a positive sign, the rise in the number of cases on Friday was the lowest that has been reported from the State this week.

As per State health department figures, Mumbai city reported just 12 new cases during the day as its tally rose from 2,073 on Thursday to 2,085 on Friday.

In contrast, Pune reported a surge of 31 cases taking the district’s tally to 504.

Since the beginning of this week, Pune has reported more than 17 deaths and 230 new cases, prompting authorities to completely seal areas under 15 police stations within the city.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Kalyan-Dombivli witnessed a sharp spike, reporting 18 new cases while Vasai-Virar saw a massive surge of 27 fresh cases.

The other virus hotspot in the district – Malegaon in north Maharashtra — reported five more cases, taking its tally to 45. “Currently, 74,587 people are in home quarantine and 6,376 in institutional quarantine. There are 297 active containment zones in the State. As many as 5,664 surveillance squads have screened over 20.50 lakh of the population till date,” said Dr. Awate.